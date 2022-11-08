Closure order for property after links to drugs and antisocial behaviour

A flat in Bristol has been made subject of a temporary closure order after magistrates heard evidence of criminality and antisocial behaviour being linked to the address.

We received multiple reports of suspected crime or antisocial behaviour linked to the address in Wharf Road, Fishponds, between March and August this year and a number of messages from community members concerned about what was happening.

A warrant carried out at the property over the summer found evidence suggesting drugs were being used by people entering the property.

Despite attempts by Stonewater, the property’s owner, and ourselves to resolve the situation, we attended court on Thursday 27 October to seek a temporary closure order.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kris Harris said: “We are delighted magistrates have supported our application for a three-month closure order at this address, because we’d heard several residents tell us the distress the issues were causing them.

“Within 24 hours of the order being confirmed we received a message of thanks from one member of the public who said it was a ‘relief’ to learn it had been granted, adding ‘it’ll take a while to sink in’.

“Nobody should have their life made a misery because of antisocial behaviour or crime, so we’d continue to urge anyone who is experiencing such difficulties in their neighbourhood to report it to police over the phone or on our website.”