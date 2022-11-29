Closure order granted for flat after reports of drug dealing and antisocial behaviour

A flat in Weston-super-Mare has been made subject of a temporary closure order after magistrates heard evidence of drug dealing and antisocial behaviour being linked to the address.

Police have been called to the address in Quantock Road a number of times over the past year. Despite our attempts to resolve the issues with the private owner of the flat, we attended court on Friday 18 November to seek a temporary closure order on behalf of the community. A three-month closure order was granted by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Joshua Osborne said: “The residents living around this address have been subject to antisocial behaviour for many months, which had a significant detrimental impact on their day-to-day life.

“We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and will do all within our power to put a stop to it. I am pleased that magistrates have granted this closure order, so residents can feel safer within their own community.

“Nobody should have to put up with this type of behaviour and I urge anyone else suffering in a similar fashion to report it to police.”

People can report issues on 101, or via 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, it can be reported to us via our website.