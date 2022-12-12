We want everyone to enjoy a happy festive season.

Sadly, whilst we are all making our Christmas plans, so too are burglars, who know this can be a rewarding time of year for them.

No-one wants the misery and trauma of having their home broken into or treasured items stolen, so starting today (Monday 12 December) we’ll be sharing our own ’12 days of Christmas tips’ burglary prevention advice

Please keep security at the front of your mind in the weeks ahead – and do please keep checking in to see daily tips added and our 12 days unfold.

We can all look out for each other’s property this Christmas. Even better, be part of your local Neighbourhood Watch (and if you don’t have one, set one up).

Find out more: Neighbourhood Watch Scheme | Avon and Somerset Police

Most burglaries are committed by opportunist thieves, often during the day and at the rear of the property, out of view.

So, ensure you close and lock all windows and doors and remove the keys to a safe place out of sight.

More here: Ensure your property is secure | Avon and Somerset Police