Renewed appeal after assault on child – Yate

We’re issuing a renewed appeal after a child was assaulted by an unknown man in Yate last month.

It happened outside a convenience store in Abbotswood at about 3.35pm on Friday 4 November.

The man is reported to have assaulted the nine-year-old, who was on his mountain bike at the time. The boy fell to the ground but fortunately did not sustain any physical injuries.

We’re grateful to the witnesses who came forward following our earlier appeal and have been carrying out further enquiries.

Officers are now keen to trace the man pictured, who visited a nearby shop around the time of the incident and may have information which could help.

We’ve continued to keep the boy’s family updated and carried out targeted patrols in Abbotswood in the days after the incident.