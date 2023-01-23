Celebrating Neighbourhood Policing’s vital role in keeping communities safe

This week, we are celebrating the work of our dedicated Neighbourhood Policing Teams, as part of national Neighbourhood Policing Week.

The week of action starts today (Monday 23rd January) and runs until Sunday 29th January and aims to highlight the vital work that neighbourhood officers, PCSOs and volunteers do to keep people safe.

Avon and Somerset Police’s Head of Neighbourhoods and Partnerships Chief Superintendent Liz Hughes said: “Neighbourhood policing teams are at the heart of their communities, working with local people to tackle problems, and solving the issues which matter most to them. “They are a visible presence in their communities and play a vital role in preventing and solving crime. By working with key local community leaders and businesses, neighbourhood officers develop a deep understanding of the issues that can affect people’s day to day lives. They understand the social dynamics of the areas they work in and can get under the skin of complex problems such as anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, criminal damage and acquisitive crime, which can cause misery in communities and ruin people’s quality of life. “A big part of neighbourhood policing involves building relationships and engaging with young people through community initiatives, sport, and school visits. This allows young people to see officers as humans, who want to help them to be the best version of themselves. They work closely with the multi-agency Violence Reduction Units to ensure children who are at risk of criminal exploitation are supported and diverted away from these dangers. “The feedback we regularly hear from the public is that they want us to prioritise neighbourhood policing and want to see and hear from their local teams as much as possible. I believe this is testament to the value these hard-working officers add to their communities and am thrilled we can shine a light on their important work during this week of action.”

Recent examples of Neighbourhood Policing Teams’ good work

Earlier this month, Sergeants Maz Collacott-Nuur and Serena Serjeant held a Women’s Network meeting at Trinity Road Police Station in east Bristol, bringing together partners from Stand Against Racism and Inequality (SARI), The One25 Project, Growing Futures, Nilaari and the Barton Hill Activity Club, as well as local community leaders and influential women. They discussed how to keep young people safe and to bring about positive change.

In South Gloucestershire last month, the Kingswood Neighbourhood Team joined up with Park Primary School to spread some festive cheer to the residents of Avon Valley Care Home. The school’s Mini Police unit performed Christmas carols and PCSO Kay even got her dancing shoes on with some of the residents.

Last September in Taunton, the neighbourhood policing team worked with partners in the youth offending team and social services, to obtain civil injunctions against three teenagers who were linked to anti-social behaviour including theft of electric scooters, violence, and public order offences which were causing distress in the community. The injunctions placed conditions on the boys which prohibited them from gathering in large groups, riding electric scooters or bikes in public, and shouting swearing or spitting at other people. Since that time, reports about this group have reduced dramatically – down from several hundred to single figures.

In Weston-super-Mare, officers acted on community concerns about anti-social behaviour and drug offences connected with a flat in Quantock Road and attended North Somerset Magistrates Court in November to obtain a temporary closure order. Neighbourhood Sergeant Joshua Osborne said at the time: “We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and will do everything within our powers to put a stop to it. This is not something that anybody should have to put up with and I urge anyone else suffering in a similar fashion to report it to police.”

In Bath last week, PCSOs Carla and Kieran worked with the Mini Police from St Michael’s Junior School in Twerton, to teach them about all the work officers do around Avon and Somerset. They even gave them a tour of a police car, which prompted curious and interesting conversations and inspired the children to think widely about the work the police do to keep people safe.

Chief Superintendent Hughes added: “Your local neighbourhood policing team is there for you, so please do reach out and let them help you with any issues you might have. If you are planning a community engagement event, work in a school, run a youth club, own a local business or just want some advice on crime prevention, your local team will be pleased to help.”