Man remanded in custody after charge of assaulting police officer

A man will appear before magistrates after being charged with an assault offence against a police officer.

Fahad Sadiq Mohammed will face one count of an assault causing actual bodily harm in relation to an incident at Tyndalls Park Road in Bristol during the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 7 January).

At the time it was suspected, but unconfirmed, that the officer’s nose may have been broken. He attended hospital yesterday where medics confirmed it was swollen, but it had not been broken.

Mohammed, 26, has also been charged with five further matters:

possession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine)

possession of class B substance (cannabis)

obstructing an officer during an authorised search

acquire/use/possess criminal property

driving a motor vehicle without insurance

Mohammed, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at Bristol Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 9 January).