Tribute paid to mum, 24, following tragic death in collision

A ‘beloved’ 24-year-old mum has been remembered by her family following her tragic death this week.

Martine Hearn, from Bruton, sadly died following a two-vehicle collision on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet, at around 8am on Wednesday 4 January.

In a tribute, Martine’s family said: “On Wednesday, our family was devastated at the loss of our beautiful Martine. “She was 24 years old and full of life and love, and she leaves behind her four-year-old son. “She will always be a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner, and mother. “The world will be a darker place without the brightness of her smile. “We would like to thank all of the emergency services and public who were at the scene and tried to help our beautiful Martine. We are incredibly grateful for your efforts.”

The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers but now request privacy while they grieve.

Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time, and they are being supported by one of our specially trained family liaison officers.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference 5223001826 to the call handler.