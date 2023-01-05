Tributes paid to father, 59, following tragic death

A 59-year-old man has been remembered as a ‘loving and caring’ father by his family.

Paul Tucker sadly died following a collision with a car in Antona Drive, in Shirehampton, Bristol, at around 1am on Sunday 11 December.

His family have paid tribute to him as a ‘funny man’ who was ‘taken from them far too soon’.

Paul’s daughter, Danielle, said: “He was a loving, caring and, some may say, funny man. “He suffered two strokes at the beginning of last year, but the new year was looking promising. He was due to start back at work this month following his recovery, which he was so looking forward to. “He was also looking forward to spending Christmas with his family and his two grandchildren. “He was such a lovely man and spoke to anyone that would speak to him! He will be missed so much and by so many, may you rest in peace now dad, you are reunited with mum.”

Our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time and they are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

Two people, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop following a road traffic collision. They have been released under investigation.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the collision.