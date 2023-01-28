UPDATE: Arrest after child injured in collision

A man is in police custody after a child, six, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in a collision with a motorcycle in Bristol earlier today, Saturday 28 January.

The collision in Wade Street happened just after 6pm. The motorcyclist failed to stop.

The child remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital. His next of kin are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Officers hope to reopen Wade Street by 11pm.

Enquiries continue and we still want to hear from anyone with information or dashcam footage which could help the investigation.