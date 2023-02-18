A4 near Bath reopens after fatal collision

The A4 near Bath has reopened following an earlier collision in which, sadly, a man died.

Emergency services were called just before 8.45am today, Saturday 18 February, to the collision involving a male pedestrian and a lorry.

The A4 was closed on both directions between the A46 London Road and the A363 Bradford Road, Bathford. Mill Lane was also closed while collision investigators carried out an examination of the scene.

The man’s next of kin have been contacted and our thoughts are with them.

If you were travelling along that stretch of road at the time and have any dashcam footage or information we’d like to hear from you.