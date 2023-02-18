Skip to content

Court remands man charged with rape into custody

Posted at 17:38 on 18th February 2023 in In Court

The scales of justice and the words
There is 1 related update to this story

Bristol Magistrates have remanded a man charged with rape into custody ahead of the next hearing.

Curtis Otley, 19, of Stockwood, Bristol, did not enter a plea to two charges of rape of a girl aged under 16 when he appeared in court today, Saturday 18 February.

He will remain in custody until a hearing at Bristol Crown Court in March.

The girl is being kept informed and supported.

Following his arrest on Thursday 16 February, officers carried out investigations at a property in Stockwood. If you have any concerns as a result of this investigation, please speak to local officers.

Victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent, can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

You can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.