Court remands man charged with rape into custody

Bristol Magistrates have remanded a man charged with rape into custody ahead of the next hearing.

Curtis Otley, 19, of Stockwood, Bristol, did not enter a plea to two charges of rape of a girl aged under 16 when he appeared in court today, Saturday 18 February.

He will remain in custody until a hearing at Bristol Crown Court in March.

The girl is being kept informed and supported.

Following his arrest on Thursday 16 February, officers carried out investigations at a property in Stockwood. If you have any concerns as a result of this investigation, please speak to local officers.