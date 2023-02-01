Man arrested as part of Castle Park murder investigation

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder today (Wednesday 1 February) as part of our investigation into the death of a man who was stabbed in Castle Park.

Uniformed officers, with support from specialist units including the drone and dog unit, attended an address in Henleaze, Bristol, where they detained the man.

He has been taken into police custody and will be questioned.

Chief Inspector Rob Cheeseman spoke about the investigation at the scene.

We are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have seen an altercation involving two groups of men, all of whom were black, in Castle Park at around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 31 January).

If you saw anything, or have any mobile phone footage or images which might help our investigation, please contact us.

A cordon remains in place around Castle Park while specialist officers forensically examine the scene and collect evidence.

A high-visibility scene guard will continue this evening in the Castle Park area and we encourage members of the public to speak to our officers with any concerns they may have.