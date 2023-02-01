Man arrested as part of Castle Park murder investigation
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder today (Wednesday 1 February) as part of our investigation into the death of a man who was stabbed in Castle Park.
Uniformed officers, with support from specialist units including the drone and dog unit, attended an address in Henleaze, Bristol, where they detained the man.
He has been taken into police custody and will be questioned.
We are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have seen an altercation involving two groups of men, all of whom were black, in Castle Park at around 4.30pm yesterday (Tuesday 31 January).
If you saw anything, or have any mobile phone footage or images which might help our investigation, please contact us.
A cordon remains in place around Castle Park while specialist officers forensically examine the scene and collect evidence.
A high-visibility scene guard will continue this evening in the Castle Park area and we encourage members of the public to speak to our officers with any concerns they may have.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223024599.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.