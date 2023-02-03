Man banned from Southmead area following drug dealing conviction

A 51-year-old man has been ordered stay out of parts of the Southmead area after being jailed for drug offences.

Robert Raynor, of no fixed address, appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 26 January where he was handed a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order.

The order prevents Raynor from entering parts of the Southmead area (shown in the map below). If he is seen breaching the order, he could receive a five-year prison term.

The order comes after Raynor appeared in the same court on Thursday 10 October last year. He faced charges of possessing class A drugs with the intention to supply, where he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

The charge follows officers finding him in possession of 100 wraps of class A drugs.

The court heard on both occasions how Raynor had been found at a number of properties within the Southmead estate linked to drug dealing.