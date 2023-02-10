Man remanded after being charged with murder – Wellington

A 33-year-old man is due in court after has been charged with murder.

The charge follows the death of 30-year-old Lewis Smith at an address in Jurston Lane, Wellington on the morning of Tuesday 7 February.

Nicholas Stutt, of Laburnum Street in Taunton, has been charged with one count of murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Friday 10 February).