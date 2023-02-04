Teenagers charged after man wounded in Taunton

Two teenagers are due to appear in court next week after being charged with an assault offence.

Police were called to the Colin Road area of Taunton at about 11.40pm on Thursday 2 February amid a report that a man had been stabbed.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with two wounds not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. He has since been discharged from hospital.

Two males, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with one count of wounding with intent. Neither of them can be publicly identified as they are both juveniles.

They have both been remanded and are due to appear at Taunton Magistrates Court on Monday 6 February.