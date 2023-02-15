Tribute to Jade Randall following fatal collision

A family have issued a tribute following the death of a woman in a collision near Peasedown St John.

While formal identification has yet to take place, our thoughts are with the family of Jade Randall, 30, of Paulton, who are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

Issuing a photograph of Jade they said:

“We have lost our beautiful daughter and sister, taken far too soon. She was the most fiercely loyal friend who will continue to be loved by so many. Goodnight Jade. We will love and miss you for the rest of our lives.”

The investigation into the single-vehicle collision on Wellow Road continues.

Jade’s silver VW Polo left the road sometime after 10.45pm on Monday 13 February. A witness reported coming across the collision at about 7.45am on Tuesday 14 February.

We want to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help our enquiries.