Drug dealers collectively jailed for more than 20 years

Three men have been jailed for a total of more than 20 years at Bristol Crown Court today, Friday 17 March, after admitting drug supply offences at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that the three were part of an organised crime group bringing heroin and cocaine into Bristol.

On Friday 11 November 2022 officers stopped a vehicle on the northbound M5 in South Gloucestershire and found almost £60,000 in cash. Enquiries showed the vehicle had been driven from Liverpool to Bristol earlier that day.

Seized: cash in £5, £10 and £20 notes

Further investigation led officers to search an address in Hartcliffe and seize just over 6kg of heroin and 377g of cocaine with a combined street value of more than £630,000.

Some of the seized drugs

Seized items

Also found was 3kg of a cutting agent used to bulk out the heroin and increase the dealers’ profit margin.

Three men were arrested the same day on suspicion of drug offences, charged and appeared in court the following Monday, 14 November 2022:

Lee Wood, 34, of Queen Charlotte Street, Bristol, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine, acquiring/using/possessing criminal property, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Wade Gwyther, 27, of Kenmare Avenue, Bristol, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Peter Woods, 33, of Clavell Road, Liverpool – the driver of the vehicle stopped on the M5 – admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property

On Friday all three appeared at Bristol Crown Court for sentence:

Lee Wood was jailed for 10 years.

Wade Gwyther was handed a prison term of six years and eight months.

Peter Woods was jailed for four years and eight months.



Judge Edward Burgess described it as a ‘well-organised criminal network functioning at a high level’ and determined Wood had played a leading role directing and organising heroin and cocaine supply on a ‘commercial scale’.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Smith said: “This sentence recognises that these individuals were senior figures in an organised crime group bringing drugs into our city.

“We take targeted action like this because we see first-hand the harm done to individuals and our communities by wholesale dealers like these men. Lives are ruined and communities suffer from the anti-social behaviour and acquisitive crime that come hand-in-hand with the illegal drug trade.”