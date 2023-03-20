Family tribute to ‘much-loved’ man after death in Bristol

The family of a man who died in Bristol earlier this month have paid tribute to him.

James Bruce, 43, died at his home address in Coronation Road, Southville, on Thursday 2 March.

The formal identification process has since been completed.

His family said: “James was a much-loved member of the family. His family and many friends are devastated by what has happened.”

Enquiries into Mr Bruce’s death are ongoing and we continue to update and support his family.

One person was arrested earlier this month and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened and has yet to contact us is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223050314.