Man charged after woman injured in Horfield

A man is due in court today having been charged with attempted murder.

David Sosa Saloman, of Oldmixon Crescent in Weston-super-Mare, was remanded in custody having been charged in connection with an incident in Filton Avenue, Horfield on Tuesday 28 February where a woman was found wounded.

The 36-year-old has also been charged with one single count each of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Bristol today (Thursday 2 March).

The woman was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered at the time to be life-changing.