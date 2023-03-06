Man jailed for drug offences in Weston-super-Mare
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years in jail for offences linked to a drug dealing network in North Somerset.
Jayley Rickman, of Hay Grove, Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 28 February for two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and heroin, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, driving without insurance and a licence.
He was imprisoned for three years and nine months for offences he committed in Weston-super-Mare between May and December last year.
The court heard how officers discovered Rickman’s involvement while investigating the supply of Class A drugs in the town by a drug dealing network.
Evidence showed Rickman had been advertising and arranging drug sales.
In September last year, he was seen discarding a machete while running from police.
In November, he made off from police again and was seen driving dangerously on a moped through a park on the Bournville estate.
Around £3,500-worth of drugs and approximately £300 in cash was seized as part of the investigation.
Along with his custodial sentence, Rickman was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Officer in the case, PC Leon Brueford, said: “Class A drugs are blights on communities and can be incredibly damaging to the livelihoods of users.
“We hope this sentence reassures the community of our dedication to reducing drug dealing and the crimes associated with it and acts as a deterrent to would-be dealers and users.
“We urge anyone with any information or suspicions of drug dealing and drug use to contact us with any details.”
If you have information you would like to share, please contact as 101 or report to online at Report drug dealing and use | Avon and Somerset Police. Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.