Update on Somerset murder investigation

Inquiries are continuing into the death of a woman in Somerset on Monday 27 March.

A murder investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) was launched after a woman sadly died at a property in Broomfield, near Bridgwater.

Officers were initially called to the scene following a report of a burglary in progress at around 5.45pm. On arrival they found a woman in her 80s badly injured and despite the best efforts of paramedics and officers, she did not survive.

A forensic post-mortem was conducted yesterday but formal identification has not yet taken place.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Justin French said: “Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers. “Incidents of this kind are rare and understandably can cause concern among the community. Our officers will be out and about conducting reassurance patrols and we encourage people to speak to them with any questions and concerns they may have. “A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident. “He was assessed by a mental health professional and was deemed not fit for interview or to be detained in police custody. He was sectioned last night under section two of the Mental Health Act and has been transferred to a secure mental health unit. “Detectives from MCIT continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, for the next few days.”

A mandatory conduct referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concerning the action taken following a missing person report made earlier in the day.

If you have any information which may help the investigation and have yet to speak to an officer, please contact us.