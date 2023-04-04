Closure order granted in Bridgwater after crime and nuisance reported

A property in Bridgwater which was suspected of being linked to drug activity has been made subject of a temporary closure order following a request by police.

We took proactive action following a number of reports from members of the public about issues stemming from the address, which is in the Saltlands Avenue area of the town.

Concerns were raised about various issues, including violence, criminal damage and threatening behaviour. Potential links to county lines drug supply were also found.

We worked with housing provider Homes in Sedgemoor to try to find a solution that suited all parties, but with issues continuing we applied for to magistrates for a three-month closure order. It was granted at North Somerset Courthouse on Friday 31 March.

Antisocial behaviour co-ordinator Cerwyn Pritchard said: “We are grateful for the court’s support in granting this application as it is not acceptable that people are subjected to crime and nuisance practically on their doorstep.

“Residents reported feeling intimidated by what was happening at the address and so we have worked with partners to take proactive action.”