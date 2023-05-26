Family pay respects to ‘amazing’ grandfather after A371 fatal collision

The family of a motorcyclist say he will be ‘sorely missed’ after he died in an collision near Axbridge yesterday (Thursday 25 May).

Emergency services were called to the A371 Cheddar Road at about 1.40pm after a single-vehicle collision.

Tragically, 71-year-old Richard Reeves, from Weston-super-Mare, died at the scene.

His family were informed yesterday and are continuing to be supported by a specially-trained officer.

In a statement they said: “We would like to take this moment to pay our respects to Richard Reeves, a loving husband of 52 years, an amazing father-of-two and grandfather of two beautiful girls, who has tragically passed away whilst out doing what he loved – riding his motorbike.

“He will be sorely missed by us, his family, and many others besides.

“He was a seasoned rider, who regularly volunteered with the Freewheelers blood bikes, delivering essential organs, bloods and baby milk around the country, day and night, whenever needed. He was also a member of the Institute of Advanced Motorcyclist, where he helped other riders reach that level.

“We kindly ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”