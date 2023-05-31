UPDATE: Injured man stable after incident – Worle

A man remains in police custody after an incident which saw a man airlifted to hospital, and we continue to appeal for witnesses and any dashcam or other footage.

We were called to Worle High Street at 4.24pm on Tuesday 30 May by witnesses reporting that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended almost immediately and are very grateful to members of the public who assisted at the scene. A weapon has been seized.

A man in his sixties who was arrested at 4.28pm on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm remains in custody at the time of writing.

The injured man, who is in his fifties, is in hospital in a stable condition with stab wounds not believed to be life-threatening. His next of kin is aware.

Worle High Street was closed for investigation between Bideford Road and Westwood Close until about 8.30pm on Tuesday. Officers carried out house to house enquiries and forensic examinations.

Residents may see an increased police presence while enquiries continue. It’s understood the two men are known to one another and officers do not believe there is a risk to the wider community.

If you witnessed the incident or have any dashcam or other footage we’d like to hear from you.