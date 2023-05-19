UPDATE: Woman’s death remains unexplained – Bristol

A man has been released on conditional police bail pending further investigation into the death of a woman in Southmead, Bristol.

Officers were called to an address in Greystoke Gardens just before 10.10pm on Tuesday 16 May by the ambulance service.

The death is being treated as suspicious pending the results of further examinations to establish the cause of death, after an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

The deceased is a 37-year-old woman from Southmead. Our sympathies are with her next of kin. They are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer at this difficult time.

A man in his fifties of no fixed abode was arrested from the address in connection with the investigation on Tuesday night. He has been released on police bail until August, with conditions including regularly reporting at a police station

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: “We’re carrying out a thorough investigation into the circumstances which led to this woman’s untimely death. While the cause remains unexplained we are keeping an open mind and exploring all possibilities.

“Our thoughts are with the family and we’d ask people not to speculate while we piece together what has happened. If you can help, please call 101 and give the reference 5223114111.”

Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue and anyone with concerns following this tragic incident can speak to officers at the scene.

Investigators continue to ask anyone who was in the Greystoke Gardens area between Monday evening, 15 May, and Tuesday night, 16 May, to get in touch if they haven’t already. Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone with any dashcam or other footage of the area in that time.

If you have any information about the circumstances leading up to the woman’s death please contact us.