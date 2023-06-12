Bath murder victim identified as Mikey Roynon

The boy who died at a property in Bath at the weekend has been identified as Mikey Roynon.

Emergency services attended an address on Eastfield Avenue shortly after 11pm on Saturday following reports someone had been stabbed.

Sadly Mikey, 16, from Kingswood, was unable to be saved and died a short time later at the scene.

A post-mortem examination has been carried out and confirmed he died from a single stab wound.

Three boys – a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and a 15-year-old from Dorset – remain in police custody and continue to be questioned by detectives.

Eight teenagers, who were arrested within half an hour of the incident from a bus on Lansdown Lane, have since been released from custody and no further action will be taken against them.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process which is something no family should ever have to experience.

“The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene, and we continue to appeal for anyone who has images, footage or information which could help our inquiry to get in touch.”

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing team, added: “This tragedy is one too many and it should not be allowed to happen anywhere.

“I hear the community’s concerns about this and other recent incidents and would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime in Bath, as well as in other towns and cities across our policing area.

“We’re working closely with our partners to educate and divert young people away from crime as we recognise many of them are vulnerable and need support.

“We also take a strong approach to enforcement and when necessary and appropriate, will robustly deal with offenders and bring them to justice.

“Anyone concerned about Mikey’s death or who has worries more generally about knife crime is encouraged to talk to officers.

“We will have a visible presence throughout the Weston area as our enquiries continue, while officers regularly patrol the city. All of my team will be happy to talk to anyone about their concerns and will do everything they can to reassure them.”