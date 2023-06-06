Closure order granted on Taunton property

Officers have carried out a closure order on a property after residents were subjected to threatening and abusive behaviour.

Last Thursday (1 June), Taunton Magistrates’ Court granted a three-month closure order on a property in Enmore Road, in Taunton.

Violence, affray, and loud disturbances were a regular occurrence at the address, with several visitors to the property throughout the day and evening.

Officers also identified links to drug use, with illegal substances and drugs paraphernalia being found at the property.

Help and support, including drug advice, has been offered to the involved parties by police and representatives from Somerset Council, the housing provider who supported the application, but this was not taken up.

Taunton Neighbourhood Policing PC James Breakwell said: “Utilising this legislation is always a last resort and we worked tirelessly to try and resolve issues, but unfortunately our efforts were in vain.

“Anti-social behaviour linked to drug use and supply cannot be condoned and the lives of the nearby residents were severely affected by it – with some feeling unsafe in their own home.

“I would like to thank them for having the courage to speak with us and would urge anyone to contact us if they are experience anything similar.

“We will continue to look to support those who are suffering with addiction issues; however we will not allow others’ lives to be affected.”

Cllr Federica Smith-Roberts, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Communities, Housing and Culture, said: “We take any breaches of tenancy that affect the community very seriously and work closely with the police to take decisive action where breaches of this nature occur.”