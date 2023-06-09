Man charged with murder after HMP Bristol death

A man will appear in court following the death of a prisoner at HMP Bristol earlier this week.

Michael Harkin has been charged with the murder of Daniel Childs, 38 and from the Telford area, who was found deceased at the prison on Monday 5 June.

The 34-year-old has also been charged with a section 18 wounding with intent offence relating to a separate alleged incident on the same day.

He has been remanded in police custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court today (Friday 9 June).

The family of Daniel Childs have released a photograph of him and have asked for their privacy to be respected.