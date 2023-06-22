Renewed appeal after indecent exposure at park

Officers investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself at Ham Hill Country Park, Stoke-sub-Hamdon, are keen to hear from a witness who told park staff of the incident.

A young man on a motorbike was one of two people to raise concerns with park rangers on Thursday afternoon, 8 June. Unfortunately he did not leave his details and we’d ask him to get in touch.

We attended and searched the area but did not find the suspect, who was described as a white man, in his sixties and of large build. One of the reports said he was standing by a beige car in Lime Kiln car park.

If you witness this sort of offence please report it immediately by calling 999 if the suspect is still in the area, otherwise by calling 101 as soon as possible.

We do have a positive line of enquiry and would like any witnesses to the behaviour to contact us.