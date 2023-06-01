Tribute to ‘loving husband’ following tragic death

The family of a 61-year-old man have remembered him as a ‘loving’ man.

Gary Thorn, from Stogursey near Bridgwater, tragically died in a single-vehicle collision in Walton, near Street, on Wednesday 10 May.

In a tribute, Gary’s wife Lynn, said: “We are all heartbroken to lose such a loving husband, son, dad and grampy. “He was such a funny character and always made me smile. “He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

The family would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and now request some privacy while they grieve.

Our thoughts remain with the family during this difficult time. A specially-trained family liaison officer continues to officer the family support.

Officers are still keen to speak with anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.