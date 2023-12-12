Arrests after Street robberies
Two teenagers have been arrested following three robberies in Street last month.
In each of the incidents, the victims were approached by a group of youths who demanded they hand over belongings and assaulted them.
They suffered minor injuries but the incidents have had a significant impact on them.
The two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Thursday 30 November and have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.
As part of our investigation, we have been reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out house to house enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223292091, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.