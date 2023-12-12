Arrests after Street robberies

Two teenagers have been arrested following three robberies in Street last month.

In each of the incidents, the victims were approached by a group of youths who demanded they hand over belongings and assaulted them.

They suffered minor injuries but the incidents have had a significant impact on them.

The two boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of robbery on Thursday 30 November and have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

As part of our investigation, we have been reviewing CCTV footage and carrying out house to house enquiries.