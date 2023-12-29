Burglars stealing car keys to take vehicles

Thieves are breaking into people’s homes in the early hours to take car keys in order to steal vehicles.

This type of burglary has happened recently in the areas of:

Backwell, Failand, Flax Bourton, Long Ashton and Nailsea

Radstock and Midsomer Norton

Cheddar

Wells

The thieves aren’t just taking high-value cars like Audi and Mercedes, but a range of vehicles. Officers have recovered some of the stolen cars in the greater Bristol area while others remain outstanding.

We’ve seen a recent increase in burglary of all types with almost one a day this month in each of our neighbourhood policing areas.

Officers are carrying out targeted patrols and attending all dwelling burglaries to scope forensic opportunities and carry out initial enquiries.

Vulnerable victims are offered support through the Be Home Safe home security team. Neighbourhood Watch shares information with the local community while neighbourhood officers make follow-up visits.

A dedicated team of investigators is following up all lines of enquiry but in the meantime officers ask residents to be alert and report any suspicious activity.

We’d encourage householders to:

lock up and set the alarm, if you have one, once it gets dark as well as when you go out

never leave keys in the lock or in sight of the letterbox or windows

fit a letterbox cage

keep your car keys safely hidden away

install security lighting

join Neighbourhood Watch

Everyone can help to keep their neighbourhood safe by reporting suspicious incidents. If you see someone acting suspiciously around a neighbour’s property, call police straight away. If they’re obviously breaking in, ring 999. Otherwise, call the non-emergency number 101: operators are on hand 24/7