Man charged after woman attacked in Bath

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Bath on Monday 26 February.

The woman, who is in her twenties, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack, which happened at about 4.20pm in Dransfield Way. Her family are being supported.

Matthew Jones, 28, of Ivy Avenue, Southdown, Bath, is due before Bath Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 29 February.

Detectives continue to investigate what happened and are currently treating this as an isolated incident, having found no evidence of any wider risk to the public.

Neighbourhood officers will continue to carry out uniformed reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days, and if you have any concerns do please speak with us.