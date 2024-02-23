Update on Sea Mills murder investigation – statement

Chief Inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen has provided the following update in relation to our ongoing investigation into the deaths of three young children in Blaise Walk, Sea Mills, on Sunday 18 February:

“Earlier today, the children’s next of kin completed a formal identification process, and we can confirm the children as seven-year-old Fares Bash, three-year-old Joury Bash and nine-month-old Mohammed Bash. They were all siblings.

“The loss of such young children, who had their whole lives ahead of them, is truly heartbreaking and our thoughts remain with their family and everyone affected by this tragedy. Our specialist liaison officers will continue to provide their next of kin with any help and support they need.

“Over the past few days, forensic post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the children. We can now confirm the cause of death for each child was knife injuries.

“A 42-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of their murder remains in hospital undergoing treatment for non life-threatening injuries. The amount of time we can legally keep a person in custody does not start until they are brought into a police station, so will not include any periods of time spent in hospital.

“Our investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, is progressing at pace and we’re carrying out comprehensive enquiries to establish the events which led to this devastating loss of life.

“The main cordons put in place in Blaise Walk have been lifted and we would like to take this opportunity to thank local residents for their patience and support while we carried out a thorough investigation at the scene.

“There’s been a huge outpouring of care and kindness following this incident – from the community, local schools, as well as from faith leaders. We remain sincerely thankful to those who’ve provided a safe place for people to gather and mourn.

“Out of the intense sadness we’ve seen the community come together in grief and this is evidenced by the large amount of floral tributes and messages brought to the cordons, which officers from our Neighbourhood Policing team have been placing outside the door.

“Our work to reassure and support the community will continue and neighbourhood officers will be in attendance at a vigil due to be held later today. We will also have a mobile police station in The Square, Sea Mills, this Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 2pm, so please do keep stopping by to talk to us.

“We’ll provide any further updates when we’re able to. Thank you.”