Two people arrested in operation targeting organised crime

Two people have been arrested after warrants were carried out in an operation targeting organised crime in south Bristol.

Officers recovered a number of weapons, including zombie knives and machetes, and a large quantity of cash.

A number of suspected stolen items, including more than 20 bikes, a significant quantity of power tools, clothing and jewellery, were also seized. Efforts to identify the owners of these items are now underway.

The men, aged 62 and 42 from Knowle and Bedminster, were arrested this morning (27 March) on suspicion of handling stolen goods and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.

Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Starr said: “We are committed to tackling organised crime and these warrants are part of a long-running investigation to identify those responsible. The actions today will cause significant disruption to this organised crime group, and has helped to take a number of dangerous weapons off of the streets.

“This work is reliant on information reported to us by the public and we would encourage anyone who sees any suspicious activity to report it to us.”

