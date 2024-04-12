Appeal after disorder in south Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a disorder in south Bristol on Thursday afternoon, 11, April.

A man was reportedly chased by four other men with weapons in the Inns Court Drive area at about 2.50pm and suffered head and facial injuries in an assault.

The injured man went to hospital and was released following treatment.

A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in police custody.

The four offenders are all described as white and wearing balaclavas and dark clothing. They carried weapons described as sticks or knives.

A knife has been seized following searches of the area.

Officers have carried out house-to-house enquiries and we’re appealing for anyone with information or who may have dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to contact us.