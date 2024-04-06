Body found in Watchet confirmed as Richard Scatchard

The body of a man found in Watchet earlier this week has been confirmed as Richard Scatchard following a forensic post-mortem examination.

We were called shortly after 2pm on Thursday 4 April after a member of the public found a man’s body in a caravan.

We suspected the body was likely to be Scatchard, who had been wanted by police on a recall to prison. We also wanted to speak to him in connection with the death of Kelly Faiers in Minehead on Sunday 15 October, which is being treated as a murder inquiry.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Both Kelly’s family and Richard Scatchard’s family were notified after the body was found earlier this week. We have now informed both families that the body recovered has been confirmed as Scatchard. “While it is apparent Scatchard died some time ago, the forensic post-mortem examination proved inconclusive in determining the cause of death. Therefore, as is routine in such cases, we continue to treat the death as unexplained, albeit we are not aware at this time of there being any suspicious circumstances. “Enquiries will continue and a file produced for the coroner.”

A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct after confirmation of Scatchard’s death following police contact. This is because we spoke with the 70-year-old at the scene of Kelly’s death last October, shortly before he disappeared, before carrying out subsequent enquiries to find him.