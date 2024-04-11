Further appeal after fatal collision – Frome

An investigation continues following the death of a woman in a collision on the A361 at Frome at 11pm on Monday 09 April.

A silver Mercedes C220 AMG was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Golf at the junction of the A361 with the A362.

Tragically the driver and sole occupant of the Golf, a woman in her twenties, died at the scene. While formal identification has yet to take place, her next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

A man in his fifties arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving, and drug driving is on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

If you have any dashcam, CCTV or other footage, or any information about the circumstances leading to the collision, we’d like to hear from you.