Man pleads guilty to manslaughter – Pilning
A 30-year-old man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to manslaughter following the death of Scott Hendy in Pilning last month.
George Baylis punched the 46-year-old in a pub car park during the early hours of Saturday 2 March. Scott was taken to Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, where he sadly died the following day due to a fatal head injury.
Baylis, of Redwick Road in Pilning, has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing that will take place on Wednesday 29 May.
Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This incident has had truly tragic consequences and our heartfelt thoughts and sympathies go out to Scott’s family.
“We have updated them of today’s guilty plea and specially trained officers will continue to offer them support.”