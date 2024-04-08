Man pleads guilty to manslaughter – Pilning

A 30-year-old man will be sentenced next month after pleading guilty to manslaughter following the death of Scott Hendy in Pilning last month.

George Baylis punched the 46-year-old in a pub car park during the early hours of Saturday 2 March. Scott was taken to Southmead Hospital, in Bristol, where he sadly died the following day due to a fatal head injury.

Baylis, of Redwick Road in Pilning, has been remanded in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing that will take place on Wednesday 29 May.