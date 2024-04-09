Six men in court on cocaine supply charges
Six men are due before Bristol Magistrates today, Tuesday 09 April, charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.
The charges come after police stopped a car in Lockleaze, Bristol, on Sunday night, 07 April, and seized almost a kilo of cocaine.
Officers have since arrested and charged six people:
- Luke Anthony Gregory, 29, of Hartcliffe, Bristol
- Aaron Thomas Haskins, 32, of Hartcliffe, Bristol
- Ajan Smith, 28, of Lockleaze, Bristol
- Adrian Williams, 58, of Hartcliffe, Bristol
- Cartell Williams, 27, of no fixed abode
- Ashley Wood, 26, of Bedminster, Bristol
If you or someone you know is affected by drug misuse you can find details of support services on the Bristol City Council website.
Your information is very important to help to target drug dealers and tackle the associated crime and disorder which can blight our communities. You can report drug crime on our website here.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.