Eddie Kinuthia: new witness appeal

We’re issuing an image of a potential witness we’d like to trace as part of our ongoing investigation into the death of Eddie King Muthemba Kinuthia, 19, in Bristol.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond is leading the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT) enquiry.

He said: “We have a dedicated team who are working incredibly hard to identify and speak to anyone who was in the busy Grosvenor Road area of St Paul’s on the night Eddie was attacked, Friday 21 July 2023.

“If you were there – even if you don’t think you can tell us anything new – please come forward and speak to us. We really need to speak to everyone who was there, to make those checks to ensure we don’t miss any information which could help to get justice for Eddie.

“I know that it’s hard for people to talk about what happened to Eddie, but our team of investigators can access help and support for people who have witnessed such awful incidents, alongside our victim and witness care teams.”

One potential witness officers are keen to trace is the man in the image above. He’s described as in his forties, about 5ft 8ins tall and white, with dark hair and a distinctive hairline.

He’s wearing grey or blue jogging bottoms and grey trainers with a lighter sole. He’s also wearing a distinctive lighter-coloured T-shirt with a striking logo – a circle of orange or red lettering containing a blue and orange/red peak shape and a small blue circle.