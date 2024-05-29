Man charged following Bristol city centre stabbing

Detectives have charged a 37-year-old man with causing GBH with intent following an incident in Bristol city centre yesterday (Tuesday 28 May).

Ian McInally, of Talbot Avenue, Bristol, has also been charged with possessing a knife in a public place.

He remains in police custody pending an appearance at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 29 May).

Officers deployed to Bond Street at 11.30am yesterday following reports of an altercation.

A man his 40s was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. He remains in a critical but stable condition.