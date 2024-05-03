Shepton Mallet man given jail term for drugs offences
A 30-year-old man has been given a jail sentence of two years and eight months for possessing drugs with intent to supply.
Aaron Cooper, from Shepton Mallet, admitted charges of possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply, as well as possession of cocaine, at Bristol Crown Court, and he was sentenced on Tuesday (April 23)
Cooper (pictured below) was arrested when a warrant was carried out at his home, involving firearms officers and officers with the patrol and Neighbourhood Policing teams.
He initially fled the property, leading to a foot chase, where he was caught by officers within a few minutes.
A search of his property found cocaine and cannabis concealed, as well as a substantial amount of cash.
PC Jamie Rule said: “This operation has resulted in a significant amount of illegal drugs being taken off the streets.
“Drugs have a significant and harmful impact on our communities and we want the public to know we will always take action to keep them safe.
“This prison sentence shows there are consequences for those who chose to engage in this illegal activity.”
Information about how to report illegal drug use as well as access support services can be found on our website via this link