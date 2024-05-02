Three in court on drug charges
Two people from Birmingham and a third from London have been charged with county lines related drugs offences.
Officers initially attended a property in the Weston-super-Mare area on Thursday 18 April to check on the welfare of the occupant.
Further enquiries resulted in officers with West Midlands Police making three arrests in Birmingham on our behalf.
Those arrested were brought back to the Avon and Somerset Police area, and the following people have now been charged:
- Haresh Salhotra, 18, of Victoria Road, Soho, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), as well as possession of an offensive weapon (combat knife) and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).
- Courtney McCarthy, 24, of Manningford Road, Birmingham, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine), one count of possession of a bladed article (lock knife), and one count of possession of an offensive weapon (an axe).
- Nathan Farnon, 28, of Feltham, Hounslow, London, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (heroin and crack cocaine).
They all appeared at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 26). Farnon and McCarthy were remanded in custody, while Salhotra was released on bail. They will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 24 May.
