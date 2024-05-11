Woman charged with murder after Baltonsborough death

A 36-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man in Baltonsborough.

Christine Kekkonen, of Dunford Terrace, Baltonsborough, was charged with murder overnight in connection with an incident at a property in Dunford Terrace at about 4.30pm on Thursday (9 May).

She is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today.

Although formal identification has not yet been carried out, we believe the deceased to be 41-year-old Henri Kekkonen.

Henri’s family have been updated following this significant development in our investigation. Our thoughts remain with them at this tragic time and specialist family liaison officers will continue to support and update them.

A post-mortem examination concluded Henri died of a stab wound.