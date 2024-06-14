ASB and drug use lead to closure order

We’ve been successful in obtaining a closure order for a property in Street linked to significant levels of anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Incidents of drug use and dealing, threatening behaviour, violent assaults and criminal damage were detailed in our application to obtain a closure order for a flat in Orchard Street.

The order, granted at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Friday 7 June, will last for three months and means no one can enter the property. Anyone who breaches the order by going inside faces a fine or imprisonment or both.

The court heard that the block of flats had been a friendly community with residents looking after one another before this individual moved in.

Officers explained that they had carried out welfare visits and offered support to the individual, but they had gone on to breach a “good neighbour” agreement with their housing provider, Aster Group.

An Aster spokesperson commented: “We have a robust anti-social behaviour policy and procedures in place to protect our customers and communities and we will continue working with our statutory partners.”

PCSO Supervisor Jason Wyatt said: “We’re pleased with the outcome of this application and hope this action will greatly improve the lives of those living in this community.

“During the course of our investigation we gathered statements from residents who said the ongoing and significant anti-social behaviour and criminal offences had left them feeling ‘unsafe, unsettled and anxious’.

“No-one should feel afraid in their own home, so it’s vitally important we take robust action against those who engage in this destructive way.

“Working closely with the housing association which owns the property, and with the support of the community we built a strong and compelling case to present to magistrates.

“We’d encourage people to report all incidents of anti-social behaviour to us so we can take positive action.”

We have a dedicated Somerset ASB team working with our neighbourhood policing teams and partner agencies across the county to tackle ongoing ASB problems.