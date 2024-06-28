Burglary arrest thanks to good neighbour

A man’s in police custody today, Friday 28 June, thanks to neighbours looking out for one another in Bridgwater.

We were called to a burglary in Durleigh Road just after 11.30am yesterday, Thursday 27 June. The householder was out but had been told by a neighbour had someone was smashing the windows of his home.

Officers arrived and spoke to the witness, who said the offender had left just moments before and gave a description.

Thanks to their information, a patrolling officer detained a man in Quantock Road at about 2.30pm – just three hours later.

A man in his 40s remains in our cells following his arrest on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage and obstructing or resisting a constable.

All the ground floor windows of the house had been smashed and other items were stolen or damaged.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Kat Forrest said: “We’re really grateful for the prompt action of the witness and the householder letting us know what was happening.

“We know that areas where people look out for their neighbours and report suspicious behaviour have lower levels of crime – that’s why Neighbourhood Watch works so well.”

She added that our investigations continue, and urged anyone who has not yet come forward but has information or footage to contact us.