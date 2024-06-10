Charges brought following disorder in Bridgwater

We’ve charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a disorder in Bridgwater town centre.

Officers were called to Fore Street at around 11pm on Friday (June 7) following the disorder which involved a number of people.

Three people have reported being assaulted, while two officers were also assaulted while dealing with the incident. The injuries were primarily bruising.

A 14-year-old girl has since been charged with three counts of causing actual bodily harm, one count of affray and one count of assaulting an emergency worker. She appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court earlier today and has been released on conditional bail to attend a hearing at the same court on Wednesday 26 June.

A second person, a 15-year-old girl, was also arrested and has been released on conditional bail for further enquiries to be carried out.

We continue to encourage members of the public to report incidents of anti-social behaviour to us so they can be investigated. Always call 999 in an emergency, otherwise please contact us on 101, or through our website via this link

An investigation into this incident is continuing and if anyone has footage or information which could assist us, please contact us.