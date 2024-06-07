Man who was jailed for shop thefts given Criminal Behaviour Order

A 28-year-old man who committed 15 shop thefts in a month has been handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Ashley Wells, of Selwood Road, in Frome, was handed the two-year-long order at a hearing at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 May.

The order, which was obtained by the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit and was supported by the Frome Neighbourhood Team, has a number of conditions which Wells has to abide.

If he fails to do so, he could face further prosecution for his actions. The conditions are:

Not to enter a business or shop where he had previously been given and verbal or written warning for.

Not to cause a nuisance or annoyance or act in a threatening manner.

Not to remain at a business of retail premises if he has been asked to leave by a member of staff, security, police officer or council official.

Alongside the CBO, Wells was jailed for three months following the hearing.

PCSO Kris Seviour, from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Wells offending has had a significant impact on businesses in Frome and the public, so it’s important we use all the tools at our disposal to prevent any further offences being committed.

“We want to thank members of the public and local businesses to continue to report to Avon and Somerset Police and help us gain the relevant evidence to gain a CBO for Wells.”

Somerset Anti-Social Behaviour Manager Cerwyn Pritchard said: “We are committed to targeting prolific and habitual offenders who’s behaviour is causing misery in our local communities.

“Anti-social behaviour can have a profound effect on communities and businesses and, by issuing orders like this, it can deter people from causing a nuisance and alarm.

“However, we need the public’s help to keep to tell us of any concerns they may have about someone acting in an anti-social manner.

“You can find out more about anti-social behaviour and how to report it on our website.”