Murder charge after woman’s death

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in her eighties at an address in Bath.

William Arthur Haxworth, 87, of Upper Lansdown Mews, Bath, appeared before magistrates in the city today, Thursday 20 June. He was remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Bristol Crown Court tomorrow, Friday 21 June.

The charge comes after a woman was found in need of urgent medical treatment at a property in Upper Lansdown Mews on Tuesday 18 June.

Sadly, despite the efforts of ambulance crew, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been formally identified as Delia Haxworth, 85. Her next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury is leading enquiries by officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team.

He said: “Our thoughts are very much with Delia’s family as they begin to come to terms with this tragedy.

“Although a man has been charged we are still in the early stages of our investigation. I hope that anyone with information will come forward to help us find the answers for the family.”

Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who saw or has footage of an older man with a rucksack walking from Upper Lansdown Mews to Bennett Street, or of a man climbing scaffolding in Bennett Street.